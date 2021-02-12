AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.
NYSE:AMK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,319.34 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
