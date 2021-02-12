AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

NYSE:AMK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,319.34 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $402,346.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,721.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 348,420 shares of company stock worth $8,595,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.