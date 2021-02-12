UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,516 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.2% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 513,667 shares of company stock worth $87,370,429 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

