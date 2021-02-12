US Bancorp DE Sells 19,773 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $99,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,474,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,276,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,209. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $108.04.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

