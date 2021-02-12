SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 345,555 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 923.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,555 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $23,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,844,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,245,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $69.55. 44,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

