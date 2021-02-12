Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 95,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 351,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

