Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

VIG opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

