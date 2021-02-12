Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

NYSE UNH opened at $333.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

