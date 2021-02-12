UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.