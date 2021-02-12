Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $48.84. 10,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,923. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -388.77, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

