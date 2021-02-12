Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $48.84. 10,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,923. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -388.77, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
