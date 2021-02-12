Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $11.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.13. 5,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.24. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,322.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 127,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118,344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 594.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

