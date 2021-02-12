Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.
NASDAQ RARE traded down $11.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.13. 5,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.24. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,322.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 127,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118,344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 594.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
