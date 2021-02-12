Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $206.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average is $182.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $207.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

