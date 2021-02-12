Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $210.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.56.

NYSE AVLR traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $432,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 825,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,990,623.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,882.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

