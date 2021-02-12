Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.05.

HP traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 5,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,253. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,711,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 789,678 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

