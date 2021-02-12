Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $150.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Shares of EXPE opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $153.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

