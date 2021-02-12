Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading Down 5.7%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.95. 2,973,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,258,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $265.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

