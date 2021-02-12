Iowa State Bank Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of IVOO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $171.46. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,353. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day moving average of $142.23. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $171.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.