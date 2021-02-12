Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $477.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $477.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.28 and its 200-day moving average is $328.78.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total transaction of $1,113,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

