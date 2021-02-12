Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 813.6% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SMMNY traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $30.90. 22,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,668. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

