Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,257,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.66. 1,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

