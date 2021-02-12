Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA stock opened at $268.93 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.80. The firm has a market cap of $727.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

