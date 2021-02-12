Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 107,371 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

GE opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.