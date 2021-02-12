The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.53.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.