Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insider Jill E. Cook Sells 2,107 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CMI opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

