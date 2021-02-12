Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.81-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.67-0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $405.67.

INTU opened at $409.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.38. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $409.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

