EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a growth of 920.8% from the January 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVIO stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 27,912,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,262,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. EVIO has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

