EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a growth of 920.8% from the January 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVIO stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 27,912,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,262,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. EVIO has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.
About EVIO
