Contentos (COS) Trading Up 38.1% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $44.52 million and $8.49 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00062950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.21 or 0.01088788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.87 or 0.05647395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00026755 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00034579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,031,143 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.