CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CDW. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.44.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.04. 3,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $157.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 32.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CDW by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CDW by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

