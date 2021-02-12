Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Truist

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $31.20 on Friday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

