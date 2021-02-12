Qtum Price Reaches $7.30 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $715.80 million and approximately $2.22 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.30 or 0.00015328 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 96.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,153,252 coins and its circulating supply is 98,119,449 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

