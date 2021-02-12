Tether Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $149.10 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Tether has a total market cap of $31.16 billion and $149.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00285006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00101337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00078082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,210.86 or 1.01294224 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00061485 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 32,108,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,141,389,461 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

