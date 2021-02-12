Fiii Price Tops $0.0006 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Fiii has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Fiii has a market cap of $312,349.43 and approximately $3,131.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii (CRYPTO:FIII) is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

