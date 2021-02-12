Pavion Blue Capital LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of T opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

