6,674 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 102,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,962,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.20 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

