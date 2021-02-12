Tlwm Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. 704,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,481. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

