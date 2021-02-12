Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.81% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter.

PPH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,376. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41.

