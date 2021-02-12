BancorpSouth Bank Has $55.22 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA comprises approximately 8.7% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank owned about 1.48% of Murphy USA worth $55,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 64.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,556,000 after buying an additional 239,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Murphy USA by 200.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 119.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 86,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.07. 1,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.