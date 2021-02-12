BancorpSouth Bank Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 151.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,916. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $241.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

