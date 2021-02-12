iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. 154,250 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

