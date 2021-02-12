SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.52 Million

Equities analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $115.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.83 million. SFL reported sales of $119.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $471.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.97 million to $472.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $442.25 million, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $455.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,134,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SFL by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,056. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $913.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

