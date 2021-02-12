Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $23.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares comprises approximately 5.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 541,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 352,072 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM remained flat at $$18.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

