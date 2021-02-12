Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $243,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.11. The company had a trading volume of 104,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average of $127.71. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

