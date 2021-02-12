Glassman Wealth Services Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $85.56. 10,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

