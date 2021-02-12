Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 0.9% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of IYH traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

