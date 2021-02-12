NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. NVR makes up about 5.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NVR were worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,563 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,876 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,944.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,708.23. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,013. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,268.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,142.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

