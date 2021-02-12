EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.63-5.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,086. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.20.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

