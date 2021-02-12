Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 969,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $146.23. 11,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,799. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

