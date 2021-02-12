Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.72. 3,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $232.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.85.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.