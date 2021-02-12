Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

