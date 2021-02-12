Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the January 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,031,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSOI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,450,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,118,059. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
