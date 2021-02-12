Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bally’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $61.34.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,804 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

